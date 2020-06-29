All apartments in McKinney
809 1/2 Cedar Street

809 1/2 Cedar St · No Longer Available
Location

809 1/2 Cedar St, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
HOME ONLY AVALIABLE FOR RENT THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS OF AMERICA. Beautifully remodeled single story home blocks away from McKinney Square, Finch & Town Lake Park! This 4 bed home is situated on an oversized lot with huge stone patio & plenty of room for outdoor family fun under large mature trees. Original hardwood floors and updated modern tile floors throughout the open concept which includes a kitchen island, SS appliances, gorgeous granite & custom cabinetry. Master bath boast a beautiful custom walk in shower. Wonderful layout with split bedrooms. This house is the best of both worlds with charm of a well cared for older home, yet all the great amenities of a brand new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have any available units?
809 1/2 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have?
Some of 809 1/2 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Is 809 1/2 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 1/2 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 1/2 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 809 1/2 Cedar Street is not pet friendly.
Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 809 1/2 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 1/2 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 809 1/2 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 809 1/2 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 1/2 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 1/2 Cedar Street has units with dishwashers.

