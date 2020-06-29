809 1/2 Cedar Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

HOME ONLY AVALIABLE FOR RENT THROUGH HOMEPARTNERS OF AMERICA. Beautifully remodeled single story home blocks away from McKinney Square, Finch & Town Lake Park! This 4 bed home is situated on an oversized lot with huge stone patio & plenty of room for outdoor family fun under large mature trees. Original hardwood floors and updated modern tile floors throughout the open concept which includes a kitchen island, SS appliances, gorgeous granite & custom cabinetry. Master bath boast a beautiful custom walk in shower. Wonderful layout with split bedrooms. This house is the best of both worlds with charm of a well cared for older home, yet all the great amenities of a brand new home.