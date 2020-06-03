All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 808 Jefferson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
808 Jefferson Street
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:29 AM

808 Jefferson Street

808 Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

808 Jefferson Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Rockwall

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story home in main location near highway 380 & McDonald 5 in Mckinney. Thoroughly renovated house with new walls, sheet rock and paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter and new cabinets, new fixtures, new AC unit, new electrical wiring, new roof, framing, new tankless water heater, new bathroom tiling, showers and toilets, new windows, new doors, new cabinets, new flooring, new deck at the back. Master room opens up to the deck. Huge living room with beautiful layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Jefferson Street have any available units?
808 Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 Jefferson Street have?
Some of 808 Jefferson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 Jefferson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 808 Jefferson Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Jefferson Street offers parking.
Does 808 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 808 Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center