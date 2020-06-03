808 Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful single story home in main location near highway 380 & McDonald 5 in Mckinney. Thoroughly renovated house with new walls, sheet rock and paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter and new cabinets, new fixtures, new AC unit, new electrical wiring, new roof, framing, new tankless water heater, new bathroom tiling, showers and toilets, new windows, new doors, new cabinets, new flooring, new deck at the back. Master room opens up to the deck. Huge living room with beautiful layout.