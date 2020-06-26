All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 805 Harmony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
805 Harmony Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:52 AM

805 Harmony Lane

805 Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

805 Harmony Lane, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6-9 MO LEASE OPTION! SHOW STOPPER! This home shows every bit as good as the photos look!! Incredible brick front porch facing creek and jogging trail then enter the home to beautiful hard woods throughout with designer touches in every room! Formal sitting with wood burning fireplace and gas starter, open kitchen with qtz counters, commercial range and vent, custom cabinets with lighted glass upper cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Custom coffee wine bar heading into the master that features huge bath featuring beautiful tile work with walk in shower, sitting area and incredible closet. 2 large beds upstairs with walk in closets and separate office space and don't miss the composite deck off the living room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Harmony Lane have any available units?
805 Harmony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Harmony Lane have?
Some of 805 Harmony Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Harmony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 805 Harmony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 805 Harmony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 Harmony Lane offers parking.
Does 805 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Harmony Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Harmony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Harmony Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center