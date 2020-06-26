805 Harmony Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

6-9 MO LEASE OPTION! SHOW STOPPER! This home shows every bit as good as the photos look!! Incredible brick front porch facing creek and jogging trail then enter the home to beautiful hard woods throughout with designer touches in every room! Formal sitting with wood burning fireplace and gas starter, open kitchen with qtz counters, commercial range and vent, custom cabinets with lighted glass upper cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Custom coffee wine bar heading into the master that features huge bath featuring beautiful tile work with walk in shower, sitting area and incredible closet. 2 large beds upstairs with walk in closets and separate office space and don't miss the composite deck off the living room!