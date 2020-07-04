805 Chapel Hill Lane

Beautiful Luxury executive patio home with 2 full master suites! Designer lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Open floorplan with high ceilings and natural light throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining inside and a large deck and pergola outside. Near historic downtown McKinney. Active HOA with community activities and wonderful open spaces. Great location 5 mins from Highway 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
