All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 805 Chapel Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
805 Chapel Hill Lane
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:01 PM

805 Chapel Hill Lane

805 Chapel Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

805 Chapel Hill Lane, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Luxury executive patio home with 2 full master suites! Designer lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Open floorplan with high ceilings and natural light throughout. Plenty of room for entertaining inside and a large deck and pergola outside. Near historic downtown McKinney. Active HOA with community activities and wonderful open spaces. Great location 5 mins from Highway 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have any available units?
805 Chapel Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have?
Some of 805 Chapel Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Chapel Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Chapel Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Chapel Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 805 Chapel Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 805 Chapel Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Chapel Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Chapel Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Chapel Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Chapel Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Chapel Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center