801 Golden Bear Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Frisco ISD, Backs to Golf course, Available for a month to month or short term. Beautiful home with a wonderful view of GOLF COURSE on the 13th green, Kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, built-in 2011 features a study, formal dining area, spacious family room, 3 bedrooms with large master, an island in kitchen with breakfast bar, covered patio. Few minutes to 75-Central Expwy, Hwy 121, Hwy 380, and the Dallas North Tollway providing easy access to the entire Metroplex. Near Stonebriar Center, Historic Downtown McKinney, Allen Premium Outlet Mall. FRISCO ISD.