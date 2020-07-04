All apartments in McKinney
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
801 Golden Bear Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

801 Golden Bear Lane

801 Golden Bear Lane · No Longer Available
Location

801 Golden Bear Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Frisco ISD, Backs to Golf course, Available for a month to month or short term. Beautiful home with a wonderful view of GOLF COURSE on the 13th green, Kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances, built-in 2011 features a study, formal dining area, spacious family room, 3 bedrooms with large master, an island in kitchen with breakfast bar, covered patio. Few minutes to 75-Central Expwy, Hwy 121, Hwy 380, and the Dallas North Tollway providing easy access to the entire Metroplex. Near Stonebriar Center, Historic Downtown McKinney, Allen Premium Outlet Mall. FRISCO ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Golden Bear Lane have any available units?
801 Golden Bear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Golden Bear Lane have?
Some of 801 Golden Bear Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Golden Bear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
801 Golden Bear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Golden Bear Lane pet-friendly?
No, 801 Golden Bear Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 801 Golden Bear Lane offer parking?
Yes, 801 Golden Bear Lane offers parking.
Does 801 Golden Bear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Golden Bear Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Golden Bear Lane have a pool?
No, 801 Golden Bear Lane does not have a pool.
Does 801 Golden Bear Lane have accessible units?
No, 801 Golden Bear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Golden Bear Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Golden Bear Lane has units with dishwashers.

