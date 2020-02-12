8009 Chickasaw Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Craig Ranch Home, Four Bedrooms, Two and Half Baths, Plenty of Living Areas. Large Kitchen Features Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances including Convention Oven and Microwave, Spacious Family Living with Direct Vent Stone Fireplace. Master Suite in First Floor Features Separate Shower and Sitting area. Hardwood Floors, Study,Media and Game Room, Covered Front and Back Patios, Staircase with Wrought Iron Spindles. High Efficiency HVAC. Clubhouse, Jogging Trails, Lakes,Park, Community Pool, Playground and Tennis, Convenient to Highway and Shopping and Dinning Options. Frisco Schools!