Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:29 AM

8009 Chickasaw Trail

8009 Chickasaw Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8009 Chickasaw Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Craig Ranch Home, Four Bedrooms, Two and Half Baths, Plenty of Living Areas. Large Kitchen Features Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances including Convention Oven and Microwave, Spacious Family Living with Direct Vent Stone Fireplace. Master Suite in First Floor Features Separate Shower and Sitting area. Hardwood Floors, Study,Media and Game Room, Covered Front and Back Patios, Staircase with Wrought Iron Spindles. High Efficiency HVAC. Clubhouse, Jogging Trails, Lakes,Park, Community Pool, Playground and Tennis, Convenient to Highway and Shopping and Dinning Options. Frisco Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have any available units?
8009 Chickasaw Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have?
Some of 8009 Chickasaw Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8009 Chickasaw Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8009 Chickasaw Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8009 Chickasaw Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8009 Chickasaw Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8009 Chickasaw Trail offers parking.
Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8009 Chickasaw Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8009 Chickasaw Trail has a pool.
Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have accessible units?
No, 8009 Chickasaw Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8009 Chickasaw Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8009 Chickasaw Trail has units with dishwashers.

