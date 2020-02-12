8009 Chickasaw Trail

Amenities
Beautiful Craig Ranch Home, Four Bedrooms, Two and Half Baths, Plenty of Living Areas. Large Kitchen Features Granite Counter-tops and Stainless Appliances including Convention Oven and Microwave, Spacious Family Living with Direct Vent Stone Fireplace. Master Suite in First Floor Features Separate Shower and Sitting area. Hardwood Floors, Study,Media and Game Room, Covered Front and Back Patios, Staircase with Wrought Iron Spindles. High Efficiency HVAC. Clubhouse, Jogging Trails, Lakes,Park, Community Pool, Playground and Tennis, Convenient to Highway and Shopping and Dinning Options. Frisco Schools!