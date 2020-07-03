All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:10 PM

8005 White Stallion Trail

8005 White Stallion Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8005 White Stallion Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Frisco ISD! This exceptionally well-maintained home features an open floor plan, recent updates throughout, high-end appliances in the kitchen, and the master bedroom is downstairs! Master bath boasts two double vanities, separate shower and soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms and an open game room or office area. Large fenced backyard and a two car attached oversized garage with work area. Walk to the elementary school and also very close to the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8005 White Stallion Trail have any available units?
8005 White Stallion Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 White Stallion Trail have?
Some of 8005 White Stallion Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 White Stallion Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8005 White Stallion Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 White Stallion Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8005 White Stallion Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8005 White Stallion Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8005 White Stallion Trail offers parking.
Does 8005 White Stallion Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 White Stallion Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 White Stallion Trail have a pool?
Yes, 8005 White Stallion Trail has a pool.
Does 8005 White Stallion Trail have accessible units?
No, 8005 White Stallion Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 White Stallion Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 White Stallion Trail has units with dishwashers.

