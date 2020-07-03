8005 White Stallion Trail

Amenities

Frisco ISD! This exceptionally well-maintained home features an open floor plan, recent updates throughout, high-end appliances in the kitchen, and the master bedroom is downstairs! Master bath boasts two double vanities, separate shower and soaker tub, and a huge walk-in closet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms and an open game room or office area. Large fenced backyard and a two car attached oversized garage with work area. Walk to the elementary school and also very close to the community pool.