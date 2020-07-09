All apartments in McKinney
Location

8001 Texian Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Great stone elevation house in the prestigious Settlement at Craig Ranch community! Frisco exemplary schools! Open floor plan with many storage closets and spacious garage. Study room with closet and French style doors which can be used as the 4th bedroom. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home loaded with upgrades, hardwood floors, wrought iron spindles, granite computer desk, front & back covered patio's. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & custom cabinets. Huge Master bedroom with huge closet and granite counters. Loft and a huge game-Media room with arched ceilings. Large fenced back yard. Energy efficient Home. Walking distance to TPC Golf Course and Cooper Fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Texian Trail have any available units?
8001 Texian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 Texian Trail have?
Some of 8001 Texian Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Texian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Texian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Texian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8001 Texian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8001 Texian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8001 Texian Trail offers parking.
Does 8001 Texian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Texian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Texian Trail have a pool?
No, 8001 Texian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Texian Trail have accessible units?
No, 8001 Texian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Texian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8001 Texian Trail has units with dishwashers.

