8001 Texian Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Great stone elevation house in the prestigious Settlement at Craig Ranch community! Frisco exemplary schools! Open floor plan with many storage closets and spacious garage. Study room with closet and French style doors which can be used as the 4th bedroom. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home loaded with upgrades, hardwood floors, wrought iron spindles, granite computer desk, front & back covered patio's. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters & custom cabinets. Huge Master bedroom with huge closet and granite counters. Loft and a huge game-Media room with arched ceilings. Large fenced back yard. Energy efficient Home. Walking distance to TPC Golf Course and Cooper Fitness center.