Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

8000 Twin Oaks Drive

8000 Twin Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Twin Oaks Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available for move in NOW. Easy qualified base on strong income, credit check can be flexible. Craig Ranch !!!3 bedrooms plus an office. Well maintained on corner lot one block from community park and pool area. Excellent condition carpet in all bedrooms. Tile in other areas, except wood floor Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas cook top. Master bath has raindrop frame less shower. New Paint. Large backyard and extended new deck with included storage shed. Beautiful board on board cedar fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have any available units?
8000 Twin Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have?
Some of 8000 Twin Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8000 Twin Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8000 Twin Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8000 Twin Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8000 Twin Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8000 Twin Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

