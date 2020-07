Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Mckinney House for Lease in Stonebridge Ranch. Spacious Ranch home with great floorplan located on a corner lot. Beautiful landscaping welcomes you home to this 4 bed 3 full baths home. Two living areas, private master retreat complete with large master bath area. Incredible kitchen with island, and breakfast bar complete with glass display cabinets. Wonderful community complete with community pool, parks, playgrounds and lake and pond areas. New roof July 2017.