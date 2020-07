Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Spacious Home in Craig Ranch. This home welcomes you with high ceilings, formal dining room.5 bedrooms, 3.5 Bath, plus a study and a huge gameroom upstair. Built in Appliances. All rooms are large. Easy Access to Hwy 121. Craig Ranch includes use of neighborhood pool and parks. Great Value! Dont Miss it!