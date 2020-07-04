7901 Texian Trail

Amenities

This stunning home on a corner lot in Craig Ranch has plenty of upgrades and improvements to make you smile. Its easy to imagine morning coffee on your spacious covered front patio. Inside find designer features like hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, plantation shutters, and iron balisters. The kitchen is a pure chefs delight with gorgeous maple cabinetry, granite countertops, double ovens, custom vent a hood, and a 5 burner cooktop. A spacious master suite with a garden tub, granite countertops, and large closet will have you feeling right at home. Upstairs there is an oversized gameroom and media room for plenty of entertaining. All new carpet and paint in March 2020. Dont forget Frisco ISD !!!