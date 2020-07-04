All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:16 AM

7901 Texian Trail

7901 Texian Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Texian Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This stunning home on a corner lot in Craig Ranch has plenty of upgrades and improvements to make you smile. Its easy to imagine morning coffee on your spacious covered front patio. Inside find designer features like hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, plantation shutters, and iron balisters. The kitchen is a pure chefs delight with gorgeous maple cabinetry, granite countertops, double ovens, custom vent a hood, and a 5 burner cooktop. A spacious master suite with a garden tub, granite countertops, and large closet will have you feeling right at home. Upstairs there is an oversized gameroom and media room for plenty of entertaining. All new carpet and paint in March 2020. Dont forget Frisco ISD !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Texian Trail have any available units?
7901 Texian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Texian Trail have?
Some of 7901 Texian Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Texian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Texian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Texian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7901 Texian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7901 Texian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Texian Trail offers parking.
Does 7901 Texian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Texian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Texian Trail have a pool?
No, 7901 Texian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Texian Trail have accessible units?
No, 7901 Texian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Texian Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 Texian Trail has units with dishwashers.

