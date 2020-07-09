7900 Comanche Way

Amenities
Your Modern Newly Constructed Home located in Exclusive Settlement of Craig Ranch w stunning curb appeal is ready. Open functional floorplan w 4 bdrms, gourmet eat in kitchen, executive study, game room, balcony, covered veranda w fireplace, wine room etc perfect for entertaining. Wow factor with designer, high end finishes & gorgeous windows thru out. Luxurious Spa like Master bath offers soaking tub & walk in shower. Energy Efficient features include tankless water heater & full foam insulation. No expense spared to craft the perfect sanctuary for your next chapter. TPC Craig Ranch private golf course, wooded parks & trails. Walking distance to the Craig Ranch Fitness Center & spa! 1 small pet considered.