Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:48 AM

7900 Comanche Way

7900 Comanche Way · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Comanche Way, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
wine room
Your Modern Newly Constructed Home located in Exclusive Settlement of Craig Ranch w stunning curb appeal is ready. Open functional floorplan w 4 bdrms, gourmet eat in kitchen, executive study, game room, balcony, covered veranda w fireplace, wine room etc perfect for entertaining. Wow factor with designer, high end finishes & gorgeous windows thru out. Luxurious Spa like Master bath offers soaking tub & walk in shower. Energy Efficient features include tankless water heater & full foam insulation. No expense spared to craft the perfect sanctuary for your next chapter. TPC Craig Ranch private golf course, wooded parks & trails. Walking distance to the Craig Ranch Fitness Center & spa! 1 small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Comanche Way have any available units?
7900 Comanche Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Comanche Way have?
Some of 7900 Comanche Way's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Comanche Way currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Comanche Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Comanche Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Comanche Way is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Comanche Way offer parking?
Yes, 7900 Comanche Way offers parking.
Does 7900 Comanche Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7900 Comanche Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Comanche Way have a pool?
No, 7900 Comanche Way does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Comanche Way have accessible units?
No, 7900 Comanche Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Comanche Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 Comanche Way has units with dishwashers.

