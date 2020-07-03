7813 Loma Alta Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY IN THE HEART OF MCKINNEY! Front of house nicely landscaped and large tree! GREAT OPEN floor plan with huge family room with fireplace and decorative mantle. Ceiling fans, DR with painted wood trim. Family RM, DR, MASTER BDRM and 2 BDRMS have hardwood flooring! Large KITCHEN with C-Tile, Quartz counter tops, center island with serving bar to Den. Large Master is split from other bedrooms. Front, fourth bedroom would serve as a great Study. Fresh paint. Guest bathroom tile. Wonderful backyard with covered patio, oak tree, board on board fence. HOA pool,park nearby. Brick and stone exterior with two car, rear entry garage. Close to parks, restaurants & retail shopping!