Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

7813 Loma Alta Trail

Location

7813 Loma Alta Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY IN THE HEART OF MCKINNEY! Front of house nicely landscaped and large tree! GREAT OPEN floor plan with huge family room with fireplace and decorative mantle. Ceiling fans, DR with painted wood trim. Family RM, DR, MASTER BDRM and 2 BDRMS have hardwood flooring! Large KITCHEN with C-Tile, Quartz counter tops, center island with serving bar to Den. Large Master is split from other bedrooms. Front, fourth bedroom would serve as a great Study. Fresh paint. Guest bathroom tile. Wonderful backyard with covered patio, oak tree, board on board fence. HOA pool,park nearby. Brick and stone exterior with two car, rear entry garage. Close to parks, restaurants & retail shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have any available units?
7813 Loma Alta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have?
Some of 7813 Loma Alta Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7813 Loma Alta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7813 Loma Alta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7813 Loma Alta Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7813 Loma Alta Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7813 Loma Alta Trail offers parking.
Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7813 Loma Alta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7813 Loma Alta Trail has a pool.
Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have accessible units?
No, 7813 Loma Alta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7813 Loma Alta Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7813 Loma Alta Trail has units with dishwashers.

