7800 Delaware Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da5ab8010 ----
3 Bedroom, with optional 4th bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Settlement at Craig Ranch! Features Include:Study with closet that could easily be converted to 4th bdrm, Dining Room, Ceramic Tile in all major areas, Open Living, Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops. New Water Heater installed 2017. Huge Private Master includes Jetted Tub, Walk in Shower, Dual Vanities with His & Hers Walk-In Closets. FRISCO ISD. Neighborhood features PGA Golf Course, Easy Access to Cooper Institute, Neighboring Parks, & Playgrounds for the family. Minutes away from HWY 121! Home is FOR SALE at $349,999!
2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Granite Countertops
Jetted Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets