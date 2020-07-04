All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 PM

7800 Delaware Dr

7800 Delaware Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Delaware Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7da5ab8010 ----
3 Bedroom, with optional 4th bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Settlement at Craig Ranch! Features Include:Study with closet that could easily be converted to 4th bdrm, Dining Room, Ceramic Tile in all major areas, Open Living, Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops. New Water Heater installed 2017. Huge Private Master includes Jetted Tub, Walk in Shower, Dual Vanities with His & Hers Walk-In Closets. FRISCO ISD. Neighborhood features PGA Golf Course, Easy Access to Cooper Institute, Neighboring Parks, & Playgrounds for the family. Minutes away from HWY 121! Home is FOR SALE at $349,999!

2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Built In Oven
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Granite Countertops
Jetted Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Delaware Dr have any available units?
7800 Delaware Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Delaware Dr have?
Some of 7800 Delaware Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Delaware Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Delaware Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Delaware Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Delaware Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Delaware Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Delaware Dr offers parking.
Does 7800 Delaware Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Delaware Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Delaware Dr have a pool?
No, 7800 Delaware Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Delaware Dr have accessible units?
No, 7800 Delaware Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Delaware Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 Delaware Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

