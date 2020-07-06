7713 Glenwood Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage tennis court

Single Story Charmer ideally nestled in the highly sought after Aspendale community in prestigious Stonebridge Ranch with Frisco ISD. Spacious and open light filled floorplan filled with upgrades & designer touches at every turn! Nest Thermostat; LED lighting, cool paint tones; Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinetry extended to the ceiling; sparkling granite c-tops, & stainless high end appliances are sure to please the cook! Located across from Apex Center, Gabe Nesbit Park, Tennis Courts & PSA.