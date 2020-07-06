All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7713 Glenwood Springs Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:05 AM

7713 Glenwood Springs Lane

7713 Glenwood Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

7713 Glenwood Springs Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Single Story Charmer ideally nestled in the highly sought after Aspendale community in prestigious Stonebridge Ranch with Frisco ISD. Spacious and open light filled floorplan filled with upgrades & designer touches at every turn! Nest Thermostat; LED lighting, cool paint tones; Gourmet Kitchen with custom cabinetry extended to the ceiling; sparkling granite c-tops, & stainless high end appliances are sure to please the cook! Located across from Apex Center, Gabe Nesbit Park, Tennis Courts & PSA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have any available units?
7713 Glenwood Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have?
Some of 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7713 Glenwood Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7713 Glenwood Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Parkside at Craig Ranch
6130 Alma Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center