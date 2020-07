Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Frisco ISD! Gorgeous and clean home! 3 BDR 2 Full Bath home in sought after Craig Ranch North. Great open floor plan with wood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout, bay windows, and more. Large kitchen, stainless steel appliances (fridge included!), granite countertops, backsplash, and pantry! Spacious master with master bath, garden tub, separate shower, and his and her vanities. Great size backyard with patio, perfect family rental home! MUST SEE!!!