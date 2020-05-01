All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7704 Pleasant Valley Trail

7704 Pleasant Valley Trail · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7704 Pleasant Valley Trail, McKinney, TX 75070
Craig Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1589 sq. ft., 1 story home in McKinney, TX! Open floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Formal dining/living area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have any available units?
7704 Pleasant Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have?
Some of 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Pleasant Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail offer parking?
No, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail has a pool.
Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Pleasant Valley Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

