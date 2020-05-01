7704 Pleasant Valley Trail

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1589 sq. ft., 1 story home in McKinney, TX! Open floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with granite, tile back splash, lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Breakfast area. Formal dining/living area. Cozy living room with fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and walk in shower. Backyard oasis features sparkling pool! Schedule your showing today!



Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com!



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.