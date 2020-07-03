All apartments in McKinney
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:54 AM

7609 Burton Lane

7609 Burton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7609 Burton Lane, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful Single Detached house has affordable lease, located in McKinney. House has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, one formal dining, breakfast area off kitchen, separate utility room. Master bedroom is separate from the secondary bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with Built-in Microwave, Electric Cook top, Electric Oven and Water Line to Refrigerator. Spacious rooms with Carpet, Laminate and Vinyl flooring. Main entrance has trees on both side of the door and a secured wooden fencing backyard. Also you can enjoy community pool, walking paths, playgrounds and park for kids to play

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 Burton Lane have any available units?
7609 Burton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7609 Burton Lane have?
Some of 7609 Burton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7609 Burton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7609 Burton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 Burton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7609 Burton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7609 Burton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7609 Burton Lane offers parking.
Does 7609 Burton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 Burton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 Burton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7609 Burton Lane has a pool.
Does 7609 Burton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7609 Burton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 Burton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7609 Burton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

