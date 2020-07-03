7609 Burton Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Single Detached house has affordable lease, located in McKinney. House has 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths, one formal dining, breakfast area off kitchen, separate utility room. Master bedroom is separate from the secondary bedrooms. Kitchen is equipped with Built-in Microwave, Electric Cook top, Electric Oven and Water Line to Refrigerator. Spacious rooms with Carpet, Laminate and Vinyl flooring. Main entrance has trees on both side of the door and a secured wooden fencing backyard. Also you can enjoy community pool, walking paths, playgrounds and park for kids to play