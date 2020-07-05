All apartments in McKinney
7408 Todd Circle

Location

7408 Todd Circle, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
MOVE IN WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!! This AMAZING property is ready for immediate move in. This great home is located on a cul-de-sac. The property offers four full bedrooms, or, the fourth bedroom with double doors could be used as a home office, kids play room, exercise room, etc. The floor plan consists of two dining areas and two living areas with a rather spacious lay out. HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. Example: $1895 (base rent) + $64 (annual HOA fee is $765; divided by 12 = $64) = $1959 total monthly payment. This WILL go fast, make sure you schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

