7401 Caladium Drive

Brand new luxury 4 bedroom in Craig Ranch offering high-end finishes and designer details. Open floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs, including master. Spacious gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with huge master closet and bathroom. Low maintenance landscaping. Just steps from your doorstep, you'll find everything from walking trails to state of the art sport and fitness facilities, an ice rink, a five-star TPC golf course, beach sand courts and even a spa!