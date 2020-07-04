All apartments in McKinney
7317 Caladium Drive

Location

7317 Caladium Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
MOVE IN READY! Almost New HOME in trendy Spicewood at Craig Ranch! Gorgeous 2 story Single family patio home boasts engineered hardwood flooring with beautiful open concept kitchen. As you walk into the Family Room you’re greeted with 20ft ceilings and tons of natural light. This home offers a 2nd story Master Suite with a separate sitting area. This low-maintenance patio style home in Spicewood is surrounded by over 400 acres of bike and walking trails, green space parks, a private golf course, renowned Craig Ranch Fitness Center, easy access 121, shopping, movies. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator are included part of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7317 Caladium Drive have any available units?
7317 Caladium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7317 Caladium Drive have?
Some of 7317 Caladium Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7317 Caladium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7317 Caladium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7317 Caladium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7317 Caladium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7317 Caladium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7317 Caladium Drive offers parking.
Does 7317 Caladium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7317 Caladium Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7317 Caladium Drive have a pool?
No, 7317 Caladium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7317 Caladium Drive have accessible units?
No, 7317 Caladium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7317 Caladium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7317 Caladium Drive has units with dishwashers.

