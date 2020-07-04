7317 Caladium Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

MOVE IN READY! Almost New HOME in trendy Spicewood at Craig Ranch! Gorgeous 2 story Single family patio home boasts engineered hardwood flooring with beautiful open concept kitchen. As you walk into the Family Room you’re greeted with 20ft ceilings and tons of natural light. This home offers a 2nd story Master Suite with a separate sitting area. This low-maintenance patio style home in Spicewood is surrounded by over 400 acres of bike and walking trails, green space parks, a private golf course, renowned Craig Ranch Fitness Center, easy access 121, shopping, movies. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator are included part of the rent.