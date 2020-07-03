All apartments in McKinney
7229 Caladium Drive

7229 Caladium Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7229 Caladium Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
Gorgeous 2 story Single family patio home boasts engineered hardwood flooring with beautiful Granite counter tops, & a 36” GE 5 Burner Gas Cook top. As you walk into the Family Room you’re greeted with 20ft ceilings and tons of natural light. This home offers a 2nd story Master Suite with a separate sitting area. This low-maintenance patio style home in Spicewood is surrounded by over 400 acres of bike and walking trails, green space parks, a private golf course, renowned Craig Ranch Fitness Center, easy access 121, shopping, movies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

