7229 Caladium Drive

Gorgeous 2 story Single family patio home boasts engineered hardwood flooring with beautiful Granite counter tops, & a 36” GE 5 Burner Gas Cook top. As you walk into the Family Room you’re greeted with 20ft ceilings and tons of natural light. This home offers a 2nd story Master Suite with a separate sitting area. This low-maintenance patio style home in Spicewood is surrounded by over 400 acres of bike and walking trails, green space parks, a private golf course, renowned Craig Ranch Fitness Center, easy access 121, shopping, movies.