7213 Huckleberry Drive

Popular open floorplan Luxury Townhouse in the excellent Frisco Independent School District. This open floor-plan luxury two-story town home is an end unit with 2 car garage. Wood floors and high ceilings welcome you into the open living area and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and over-sized walk in shower. Open loft area leading you to two other bedrooms upstairs. Dryer and washer hook ups are located up. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent. Home will be available for move in 9.5.19