Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7213 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:50 AM

7213 Huckleberry Drive

7213 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Popular open floorplan Luxury Townhouse in the excellent Frisco Independent School District. This open floor-plan luxury two-story town home is an end unit with 2 car garage. Wood floors and high ceilings welcome you into the open living area and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and over-sized walk in shower. Open loft area leading you to two other bedrooms upstairs. Dryer and washer hook ups are located up. NEW Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator will be INCLUDED with rent. Home will be available for move in 9.5.19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7213 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7213 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7213 Huckleberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
No, 7213 Huckleberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7213 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

