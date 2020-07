Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New! Single Story! Be the first to live in this custom 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Large kitchen with new appliances. Open concept home. Granite counter tops throughout. Master bedroom has what appears to be a never ending closet. Gas fireplace. Tankless water heater. Near Cotton Belt Trails, Shopping, and Liberty Park.