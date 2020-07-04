All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:16 AM

7208 Huckleberry Drive

7208 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7208 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to you your new home! A gorgeous 2 story entry greets you as you walk into your gourmet kitchen with tons of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The stylish open floor plan offers a great use of space both upstairs and down. Hardwood floors downstairs and bonus room upstairs complete with huge master bedroom suite with closet space galore! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, downtown McKinney, 121 and I-75, and located in award-winning Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7208 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7208 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7208 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7208 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7208 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7208 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
No, 7208 Huckleberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7208 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

