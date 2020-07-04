7208 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to you your new home! A gorgeous 2 story entry greets you as you walk into your gourmet kitchen with tons of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. The stylish open floor plan offers a great use of space both upstairs and down. Hardwood floors downstairs and bonus room upstairs complete with huge master bedroom suite with closet space galore! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, downtown McKinney, 121 and I-75, and located in award-winning Frisco ISD.