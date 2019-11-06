All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive

7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful new 3 bed, 2.5 bath home built in 2018! Be the first to call this place home, as its never been occupied! Located in the great Frisco ISD! Spacious master suite downstairs with walk-in closet! Very updated and modern touches such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, tile accents are just a few of the designer touches! Windows throughout and decorative lighting illuminate every room! This is what you have been looking for! Schedule a showing today!NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have any available units?
7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have?
Some of 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive offer parking?
No, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

