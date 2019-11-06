7200 Chief Spotted Tail Drive

Amenities

Beautiful new 3 bed, 2.5 bath home built in 2018! Be the first to call this place home, as its never been occupied! Located in the great Frisco ISD! Spacious master suite downstairs with walk-in closet! Very updated and modern touches such as hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, tile accents are just a few of the designer touches! Windows throughout and decorative lighting illuminate every room! This is what you have been looking for! Schedule a showing today!NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! NO EXCEPTIONS!