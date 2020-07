Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this charming historical home in the heart of downtown McKinney! The white picket fence and front porch greets you upon walkup! This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and opens up to the living room, ready for entertaining. Large covered patio in the back is a great spot for your morning coffee or relaxing in the evening. Walk to all of the fabulous restaurants, local shops and entertainment on the downtown McKinney square!