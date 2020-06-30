7120 Planters Row Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable Bungalow in a highly sought out location convenient to the Sam Rayburn Tollway, Shopping and restaurant. Perfect floor plan. Eat in kitchen has built-in microwave. HOA will be paid by the owner!! Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included. Fenced Backyard. 2 car garage with Tandem parking. A must See!! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Home is available for lease from June 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Home won't come furnished. Photos taken were for representations only when it was occupied. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com