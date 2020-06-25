712 Packhorse Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home in Prosper ISD. Located in the highly sought after RESERVE at Westridge. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Open floor plan to the living room with wood flooring, a gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The master suite has jetted garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and oversized walk-in closet. Second level hosts a game room and 3 spacious bdrms, 2 full baths. Covered back patio area and new epoxy coated garage flooring are extra details. Enjoy community living at the resort style pools with water slides, fitness center, or on the hike & bike trails. Walking distance to the NEW Furr Elementary school.