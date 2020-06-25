All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 712 Packhorse Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
712 Packhorse Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:38 PM

712 Packhorse Drive

712 Packhorse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

712 Packhorse Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Spacious 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home in Prosper ISD. Located in the highly sought after RESERVE at Westridge. Gourmet kitchen with gas range, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Open floor plan to the living room with wood flooring, a gas fireplace and lots of natural light. The master suite has jetted garden tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks and oversized walk-in closet. Second level hosts a game room and 3 spacious bdrms, 2 full baths. Covered back patio area and new epoxy coated garage flooring are extra details. Enjoy community living at the resort style pools with water slides, fitness center, or on the hike & bike trails. Walking distance to the NEW Furr Elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Packhorse Drive have any available units?
712 Packhorse Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Packhorse Drive have?
Some of 712 Packhorse Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Packhorse Drive currently offering any rent specials?
712 Packhorse Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Packhorse Drive pet-friendly?
No, 712 Packhorse Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 712 Packhorse Drive offer parking?
Yes, 712 Packhorse Drive offers parking.
Does 712 Packhorse Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Packhorse Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Packhorse Drive have a pool?
Yes, 712 Packhorse Drive has a pool.
Does 712 Packhorse Drive have accessible units?
No, 712 Packhorse Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Packhorse Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Packhorse Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center