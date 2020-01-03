7117 Cotton Seed Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautifully well kept home in Frisco ISD. 3-bedroom and 2.5 bathrooms open floor plan house with Top rated FRISCO ISD. Gourmet Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Large Island, and Lots of Storage. Two of living areas and open study can be used by owner's needs.

ENERGY EFFICIENT with ceiling fans throughout, a RADIANT BARRIER, and INSULATED GARAGE DOOR. SPACIOUS PORCH COVERED, OVERSIZED PATIO with stained concrete in backyard. This house established a community with park, playground, and walking trails. MUST SEE! Fridge, Wash and Dryer are included.