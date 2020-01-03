7113 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Model like 2 story townhome! Featuring high end finish outs like 20 foot ceilings in the family room, open dining space, gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances and custom cabinets, large walk in pantry with an abundance of storage, warm and inviting hardwood floors on your first floor! Master bedroom and your 2nd bedroom are split on the second floor for privacy. Large master suite with walk-in closet, huge master shower, and double vanities provide spacious master bath. Plenty of nearby activities and amenities. Located in McKinney with Frisco ISD! Small dogs under 30lbs allowed on case-by-case basis