McKinney, TX
7113 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:16 AM

7113 Huckleberry Drive

7113 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7113 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Model like 2 story townhome! Featuring high end finish outs like 20 foot ceilings in the family room, open dining space, gourmet style kitchen with stainless appliances and custom cabinets, large walk in pantry with an abundance of storage, warm and inviting hardwood floors on your first floor! Master bedroom and your 2nd bedroom are split on the second floor for privacy. Large master suite with walk-in closet, huge master shower, and double vanities provide spacious master bath. Plenty of nearby activities and amenities. Located in McKinney with Frisco ISD! Small dogs under 30lbs allowed on case-by-case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

