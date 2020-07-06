7104 Mornington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Spacious Stonebridge Ranch 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 baths. Just off the entry is the formal dining and French doors to the Study. There is plenty of space upstairs with the 4 secondary BRs, a large Game room, and an additional living room or flex room. Brick accents in the kitchen with an eat-in kitchen island. High ceilings and fireplace in the family room. Freshly painted throughout. Large backyard. Enjoy Stonebridge Ranch amenities such as pools, tennis courts, hike and bike trails. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.