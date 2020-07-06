All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 27 2019 at 6:59 AM

7104 Mornington Drive

7104 Mornington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Mornington Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Stonebridge Ranch 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 baths. Just off the entry is the formal dining and French doors to the Study. There is plenty of space upstairs with the 4 secondary BRs, a large Game room, and an additional living room or flex room. Brick accents in the kitchen with an eat-in kitchen island. High ceilings and fireplace in the family room. Freshly painted throughout. Large backyard. Enjoy Stonebridge Ranch amenities such as pools, tennis courts, hike and bike trails. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Mornington Drive have any available units?
7104 Mornington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Mornington Drive have?
Some of 7104 Mornington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Mornington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Mornington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Mornington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Mornington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7104 Mornington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Mornington Drive offers parking.
Does 7104 Mornington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Mornington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Mornington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7104 Mornington Drive has a pool.
Does 7104 Mornington Drive have accessible units?
No, 7104 Mornington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Mornington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Mornington Drive has units with dishwashers.

