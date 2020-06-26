709 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

Come see this INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY in a highly sought out neighborhood in McKinney. This home has been loved by the same owners since it was built in 2002. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath has enough space for you and your family. Two living areas, separate office space, and functional floor plan. Kitchen has all black appliances including refrigerator and it is open to the family room. Great for entertaining. The family room is wired with surround system for you to enjoy your movies and games. The yard is of great size with tons of privacy. Sprinkler system front and back. Home is move-in ready. Centrally located.