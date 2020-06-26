All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 709 Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
709 Piedmont Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

709 Piedmont Drive

709 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

709 Piedmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY in a highly sought out neighborhood in McKinney. This home has been loved by the same owners since it was built in 2002. This 3 bedrooms 2 bath has enough space for you and your family. Two living areas, separate office space, and functional floor plan. Kitchen has all black appliances including refrigerator and it is open to the family room. Great for entertaining. The family room is wired with surround system for you to enjoy your movies and games. The yard is of great size with tons of privacy. Sprinkler system front and back. Home is move-in ready. Centrally located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
709 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 709 Piedmont Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 709 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center