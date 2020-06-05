709 Hardwood Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home located in the lovely golf course community of McKinney Greens. Built in 2012, features open floor plan, high ceilings, gas fireplace, large granite island kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dining room, and bonus room for living or an office. Split master with spacious bath, his/her walk-in closets, and separate garden tub / shower. Covered rear patio and gated backyard, great for family gatherings or for entertaining guests. Great location near 75, 121, schools, shopping, restaurants, and historic downtown McKinney.



Energy efficiency features include 15 SEER HVAC system, spray foam insulation, low E double pane windows, gas water heater, gas furnace, and programmable thermostat.



For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.