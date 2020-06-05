All apartments in McKinney
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:50 PM

709 Hardwood Drive

709 Hardwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 Hardwood Drive, McKinney, TX 75069
Greens of Mckinney

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home located in the lovely golf course community of McKinney Greens. Built in 2012, features open floor plan, high ceilings, gas fireplace, large granite island kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, dining room, and bonus room for living or an office. Split master with spacious bath, his/her walk-in closets, and separate garden tub / shower. Covered rear patio and gated backyard, great for family gatherings or for entertaining guests. Great location near 75, 121, schools, shopping, restaurants, and historic downtown McKinney.

Energy efficiency features include 15 SEER HVAC system, spray foam insulation, low E double pane windows, gas water heater, gas furnace, and programmable thermostat.

For more details on application requirements, please visit us at (www.verdei.co) and select the Application Screening Criteria link under the Tenants menu. To apply for a property, select the Vacancies link, find the property, and click the Apply Now button.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Hardwood Drive have any available units?
709 Hardwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 709 Hardwood Drive have?
Some of 709 Hardwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Hardwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Hardwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Hardwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Hardwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 709 Hardwood Drive offer parking?
No, 709 Hardwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 709 Hardwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Hardwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Hardwood Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Hardwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Hardwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Hardwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Hardwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Hardwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

