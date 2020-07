Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable 2 bedroom 1 bath home in sought after Historic District of McKinney. Has recently been updated with custom granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout house and custom flooring in bathroom. Kitchen features loads of cabinets, newly installed stainless steel sink and also comes with a side by side stainless steel refrigerator. Has a nice size yard and a garage in the back for storage. Walking distance to elementary school.