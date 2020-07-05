Move In Special - $150 off for the first 3 months if you can move in by May 15.
Tired of that apartment. Want your own yard. Check out this half duplex within walking distance of Historic Downtown McKinney. Close to great local restaurants and Finch Park. 1 Bedroom and 1 bath. Fenced backyard great for the pets. Refrigerator is included.
Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet deposit of $250. All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application. Application should be completed online. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee will be due.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Cedar Street have any available units?
708 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Cedar Street have?
Some of 708 Cedar Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Cedar Street is pet friendly.
Does 708 Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 708 Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 708 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 708 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 708 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)