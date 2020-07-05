708 Cedar Street

Amenities

Move In Special - $150 off for the first 3 months if you can move in by May 15.



Tired of that apartment. Want your own yard. Check out this half duplex within walking distance of Historic Downtown McKinney. Close to great local restaurants and Finch Park. 1 Bedroom and 1 bath. Fenced backyard great for the pets. Refrigerator is included.



Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet deposit of $250. All occupants over the age of 18 must complete an application. Application should be completed online. Application fee $50. Upon approval security deposit and $100 lease admin fee will be due.