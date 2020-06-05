All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7008 Royal Liverpool Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:24 PM

7008 Royal Liverpool Drive

7008 Royal Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7008 Royal Liverpool Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Newly completed 2-story spacious 4 BR 3.1 bath with play ground and park view custom home built by Ashton Woods. Hard wood floor covers entry, living, dining and Gourmet kitchen where 5-burner gas cook top, large island counter top with upgraded sink, fit for a chef, opens to flexible dining and living combined space where the fire place glow just a flip of switch away. Master bedroom is cleverly hidden by the sitting area with built-in cabinet. On the oven-microwave combo side, kitchen work station leads to powder room, utility, mud room with cabinet and sitting bench, finally 2-car garage. Upstairs large game room is next to a bedroom with full bath, split from two other bedrooms with Jack-N-Jill full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have any available units?
7008 Royal Liverpool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have?
Some of 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Royal Liverpool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have a pool?
No, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7008 Royal Liverpool Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center