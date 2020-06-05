7008 Royal Liverpool Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground garage new construction

Newly completed 2-story spacious 4 BR 3.1 bath with play ground and park view custom home built by Ashton Woods. Hard wood floor covers entry, living, dining and Gourmet kitchen where 5-burner gas cook top, large island counter top with upgraded sink, fit for a chef, opens to flexible dining and living combined space where the fire place glow just a flip of switch away. Master bedroom is cleverly hidden by the sitting area with built-in cabinet. On the oven-microwave combo side, kitchen work station leads to powder room, utility, mud room with cabinet and sitting bench, finally 2-car garage. Upstairs large game room is next to a bedroom with full bath, split from two other bedrooms with Jack-N-Jill full bath.