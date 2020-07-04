Magnificent 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in the amazing city of McKinney. One of the most popular floor plans in this sought after subdivision. Oversized garage. Luxurious hard wood floors and an amazing kitchen with custom granite and back splash. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with a loft upstairs and large sized rooms. Master bath suite bodes frame-less shower doors with custom tile and accents. Perfect view of the Craig Ranch fireworks. Tank-less water heater adds to the list of many energy efficiency items! Fridge stays. Month to Month or 6 Month option available. Pet size restrictions. New roof being added by HOA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7008 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7008 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
