All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7008 Huckleberry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7008 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:17 AM

7008 Huckleberry Drive

7008 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7008 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnificent 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in the amazing city of McKinney. One of the most popular floor plans in this sought after subdivision. Oversized garage. Luxurious hard wood floors and an amazing kitchen with custom granite and back splash. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with a loft upstairs and large sized rooms. Master bath suite bodes frame-less shower doors with custom tile and accents. Perfect view of the Craig Ranch fireworks. Tank-less water heater adds to the list of many energy efficiency items! Fridge stays. Month to Month or 6 Month option available. Pet size restrictions. New roof being added by HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7008 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7008 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7008 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7008 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7008 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7008 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7008 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7008 Huckleberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center