7008 Huckleberry Drive

Magnificent 3 bed 2.5 bath town home in the amazing city of McKinney. One of the most popular floor plans in this sought after subdivision. Oversized garage. Luxurious hard wood floors and an amazing kitchen with custom granite and back splash. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with a loft upstairs and large sized rooms. Master bath suite bodes frame-less shower doors with custom tile and accents. Perfect view of the Craig Ranch fireworks. Tank-less water heater adds to the list of many energy efficiency items! Fridge stays. Month to Month or 6 Month option available. Pet size restrictions. New roof being added by HOA