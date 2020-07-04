All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
7004 Royal Liverpool Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 6:05 AM

7004 Royal Liverpool Drive

7004 Royal Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7004 Royal Liverpool Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New Home. Frisco ISD. Park view. Many luxurious upgrades. Open floor plan with high ceiling in family room that connects kitchen & breakfast. Wood like tile covers 1st floor, and carpet upstairs. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down in back of home. Master bath with double vanities, large shower area with double shower head & separate valve. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, silestone counter-tops & 5-burner gas cook-top. Pocket office. Smart panel installed. Spacious game room. Low maintenance landscape. Many large windows with full natural lighting. Great location. Easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter & shopping center & mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have any available units?
7004 Royal Liverpool Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have?
Some of 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Royal Liverpool Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive offers parking.
Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have a pool?
No, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have accessible units?
No, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Royal Liverpool Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center