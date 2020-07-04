7004 Royal Liverpool Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New Home. Frisco ISD. Park view. Many luxurious upgrades. Open floor plan with high ceiling in family room that connects kitchen & breakfast. Wood like tile covers 1st floor, and carpet upstairs. Upgraded tiles in wet areas. Master bedroom down in back of home. Master bath with double vanities, large shower area with double shower head & separate valve. Gourmet kitchen with double stacked cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, silestone counter-tops & 5-burner gas cook-top. Pocket office. Smart panel installed. Spacious game room. Low maintenance landscape. Many large windows with full natural lighting. Great location. Easy access 121, DNT, Legacy West, Toyota Headquarter & shopping center & mall.