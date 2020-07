Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Location, location, location - convenient to shops, restaurants.close to highway 121 and 75.Next to Craig ranch, Frisco ISD ,walk to exemplary elementary school . This cute house with 4 bedroom 2 bath PLUS one study has an open floor plan for easy entertaining,quality and Energy Saving Star.2 inch blinds throughout, ceiling fans. close to new park and tennis court. community pond. Great value. Why live in an apartment while you can rent this cute house with a lot of space?