6925 Planters Row Drive

Beautifully well kept home in the Frisco ISD. This is a great lease property. We have had a great long term tenant who has kept the home in immaculate condition. We hope to find another thoughtful tenant to love this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
