6913 Whitestone Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Check it out! Available January 1, this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom David Weekly home is guaranteed to put an end to your home search! Featuring 1592 sq ft of space, this home leaves plenty of room for the imagination. Equipped with ample storage space, custom Elfa shelving, dual vanities, and wood flooring, this home will not disappoint! The large backyard is perfect for a furry friend or two and even includes a covered porch allowing one to sit back, relax, and unwind from the day. Apart of an award-winning school system, this home is truly a win-win-win all the way around! Priced to rent, this home won’t last for long!