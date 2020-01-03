All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6913 Whitestone Drive

6913 Whitestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6913 Whitestone Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check it out! Available January 1, this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom David Weekly home is guaranteed to put an end to your home search! Featuring 1592 sq ft of space, this home leaves plenty of room for the imagination. Equipped with ample storage space, custom Elfa shelving, dual vanities, and wood flooring, this home will not disappoint! The large backyard is perfect for a furry friend or two and even includes a covered porch allowing one to sit back, relax, and unwind from the day. Apart of an award-winning school system, this home is truly a win-win-win all the way around! Priced to rent, this home won’t last for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Whitestone Drive have any available units?
6913 Whitestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Whitestone Drive have?
Some of 6913 Whitestone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Whitestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Whitestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Whitestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6913 Whitestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6913 Whitestone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Whitestone Drive offers parking.
Does 6913 Whitestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Whitestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Whitestone Drive have a pool?
No, 6913 Whitestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Whitestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6913 Whitestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Whitestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6913 Whitestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

