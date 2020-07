Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FRISO ISD. Charming one story home with open floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets spaces, island and eat-in breakfast counter. Split master with dual vanities and separate shower. Bonus room between the 2 secondary bedrooms. Study can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Convenient location, just minutes to HWY 121, recreation center, restaurants, shops and walk to elementary school.