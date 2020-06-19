All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 6913 Dove Tail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
6913 Dove Tail Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 9:57 AM

6913 Dove Tail Drive

6913 Dove Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6913 Dove Tail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, newly painted North facing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in McKinney with Frisco ISD. This home features a large living area, formal dining, and a spacious game room. Open kitchen w granite counters, tons of cabinet space, ample counter space,all new Stainless Steel appliances. Family room has new hardwood floors, lots of windows for natural light. Upstairs has brand new carpet, hosts a huge game room and bedrooms. Master suite w natural light, garden tub, glass shower, dual sinks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms . Huge backyard and wooden privacy fence. 2 car garage. Home in popular Harvest Bend development and close access to highways 121 and 75. The neighborhood has huge park and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have any available units?
6913 Dove Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have?
Some of 6913 Dove Tail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Dove Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Dove Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Dove Tail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Dove Tail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Dove Tail Drive offers parking.
Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Dove Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 6913 Dove Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6913 Dove Tail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Dove Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Dove Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center