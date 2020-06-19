6913 Dove Tail Drive

Amenities

Beautiful, newly painted North facing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story Home in McKinney with Frisco ISD. This home features a large living area, formal dining, and a spacious game room. Open kitchen w granite counters, tons of cabinet space, ample counter space,all new Stainless Steel appliances. Family room has new hardwood floors, lots of windows for natural light. Upstairs has brand new carpet, hosts a huge game room and bedrooms. Master suite w natural light, garden tub, glass shower, dual sinks. 2 additional spacious bedrooms . Huge backyard and wooden privacy fence. 2 car garage. Home in popular Harvest Bend development and close access to highways 121 and 75. The neighborhood has huge park and walking trails.