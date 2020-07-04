6809 Dove Tail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

Looking for space !! This fantastic Frisco ISD home is prefect for your family. Beautiful 5bd, 3.5 bath home features wood floor, new carpet in the Master, Open Kitchen, and light and bright living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite with private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub and spacious Custom designed Closet. GORGEOUS backyard offer serenity water fountains, 2 covered areas and professional landscaping. Super convenience location, just 3 Mins to 121 and 10 mins HW 75. Must See!!