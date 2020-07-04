All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:35 AM

6809 Dove Tail Drive

6809 Dove Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6809 Dove Tail Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Looking for space !! This fantastic Frisco ISD home is prefect for your family. Beautiful 5bd, 3.5 bath home features wood floor, new carpet in the Master, Open Kitchen, and light and bright living room with cozy fireplace. Master suite with private master bath including double sinks, walk-in shower, Garden tub and spacious Custom designed Closet. GORGEOUS backyard offer serenity water fountains, 2 covered areas and professional landscaping. Super convenience location, just 3 Mins to 121 and 10 mins HW 75. Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have any available units?
6809 Dove Tail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have?
Some of 6809 Dove Tail Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6809 Dove Tail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6809 Dove Tail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6809 Dove Tail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6809 Dove Tail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive offer parking?
No, 6809 Dove Tail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6809 Dove Tail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have a pool?
No, 6809 Dove Tail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6809 Dove Tail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6809 Dove Tail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6809 Dove Tail Drive has units with dishwashers.

