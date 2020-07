Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

FRISCO ISD Pristine ONE story home in PRIME location. Beautiful curb appeal with manicured landscaping. Tile entry with elegant light fixture and crown molding. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances and island with brkfst bar overlooks a spacious living area with fireplace and kitchen nook with access to covered patio and backyard. Mstr bath with his n her vanities, garden tub and shower. MUST SEE PICS!