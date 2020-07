Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Brand New One Owner Garden home. 10 Miles to Headquarters Dr. Transitional Style Upgraded Finishings throughout the Interior of home. Great open-floorplan with lots of storage. Painted Cabinets to ceiling in Kitchen for maximum storage. 5-Burner Gas Cooktop, Quartz Countertops, Site-Stained Hardwoods, Stacked Stone Fireplace, Brushed Nickel Fixtures, Framless Master Shower. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer will stay. Majority of the windows have window blinds. Home shows very well!