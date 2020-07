Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury condo for lease in Adriatica Village with spectacular views overlooking Stonebridge Lake! This 1 bedroom - 1 bath condo features an open floor plan with top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, crown molding, wood floors and much more! 2 reserved parking spaces in the attached garage and storage room in the basement. Walk to nearby restaurants, unique shops and event center.