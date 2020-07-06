6512 Grand Bay Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Gorgeous home in Wynn Ridge Estates. Beautifully landscaped with courtyard entrance. An elegant formal dining area and wood floors welcome you into the home. Open concept main living area with tons of natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. Decorative lighting and crown molding throughout. Private master suite includes tray ceilings, jetted tub, double sinks upgraded master closet. Smart home. Backyard with covered patio that backs up to private green space.**pets case by case**$250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet**$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing