Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:50 AM

6512 Grand Bay Ct

6512 Grand Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

6512 Grand Bay Court, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Gorgeous home in Wynn Ridge Estates. Beautifully landscaped with courtyard entrance. An elegant formal dining area and wood floors welcome you into the home. Open concept main living area with tons of natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop. Spacious living area with gas fireplace. Decorative lighting and crown molding throughout. Private master suite includes tray ceilings, jetted tub, double sinks upgraded master closet. Smart home. Backyard with covered patio that backs up to private green space.**pets case by case**$250 pet deposit & $100 non refundable pet processing fee per pet**$200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have any available units?
6512 Grand Bay Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have?
Some of 6512 Grand Bay Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Grand Bay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Grand Bay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Grand Bay Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6512 Grand Bay Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct offer parking?
No, 6512 Grand Bay Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Grand Bay Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have a pool?
No, 6512 Grand Bay Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have accessible units?
No, 6512 Grand Bay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Grand Bay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6512 Grand Bay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

